Dele Alli is not living a great moment since the start of this season in the Premier League. The 24-year-old English midfielder saw his future drift away from Tottenham, after half his life playing in the London club. The reason is that José Mourinho does not have him. The Portuguese coach has said it in public and in private. If he stays, his football is destined to be in the shadows …

Dele Alli was one of the players that was for sale in the transfer market during the summer and until a day ago, everything changed due to Daniel Levy’s very different vision of the player. The president values ​​the English international very much and does not want to let him out just like that. What’s more, he would have told Mou that he remains in the team.

However, this day the Portuguese coach did not have Dele Alli again for the Premier League game against Newcastle. He was not even sitting on the bench, as it happened in previous matches in the league. Where he does play is in the other competitions: He played this week in the previous round of the Europa League and plans to go against Leyton Orient in the Carabao Cup. Mou has reserved a specific place for him in the shadows, as happened to Casillas at Real Madrid …