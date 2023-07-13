Football player give it there He made a harsh confession when recounting in an interview the most difficult aspects of his life, in an interview that has shaken English football.

Alli, an Everton player, spoke to ‘The Overlap’, with Gary Nevilleand revealed the problems of his childhood, talked about drugs and sexual abuse…

Dele Alli began by telling that he drank and took sleeping pills, after returning from playing in Turkey… Until one day he knew he was not on the right track and asked for help at a rehabilitation center.

“I’m afraid to talk about it. When I came back from Turkey and found out that I needed an operation, I was mentally very bad and decided to go to a mental health rehabilitation center. They treat addictions and traumas. I felt that it was my moment. They can’t tell you to go, you have to know and make the decision yourself or it won’t work“said the player.

sexual abuse

Then the midfielder recounted episodes from his life. “At the age of six, I was sexually abused by a friend of my mother’s, who was around the house a lot. My mother was an alcoholic. They sent me to Africa to learn discipline and then sent me back.”

He added: “At seven, I started smoking; at eight, I started dealing drugs. An older person told me they wouldn’t stop a kid on a bike, so I rode around with my soccer ball, and then underneath I was wearing drugs. At eleven, they hung me from a bridge. It was a guy from the next neighborhood, a man.”

The 27-year-old admitted that he has been close to deciding to retire. “One morning I got up and had to go train. I remember looking in the mirror and asking myself if I could retire now. At 24 years old. Doing what I like. For me it was heartbreaking. It’s always been me against myself in everything “, he assures.

The interview has generated great impact in English football. Harry Kanehis former Tottenham teammate, wrote on his social media: “Proud of Dele Alli for speaking up and sharing his experience to try to help others.”

