The former England international has spoken of a troubled childhood, but a family member claims the midfielder lied “blatantly” in an interview with Gary Neville.

In recent days, Dele Alli has released an “explosive” interview with Gary Neville, former Manchester United captain, on The Overlap YouTube channel, in which he opened the book on what was a complicated childhood. In that conversation, the England midfielder said he was “sexually abused by a friend” of his mother and was adopted and sent to Africa to learn discipline at the age of seven.

It wouldn’t have gone quite like this…

However, the OJBSport portal this Sunday publishes the statements of a family member, who spoke anonymously, who denied much of the version presented.

“Dele was never adopted by anyone. At the age of seven, he attended a top school in Lagos, Nigeria. He was never sent to Africa to be disciplined. This is a blatant lie. He had a chauffeur who he took it and brought it to school every day,” the aforementioned family member began. “We have all the documents and photos of Dele with him fathering him since he was a child. He was brainwashed,” he added. See also Rovigo stronger than Covid in the first game of 2022

July 16, 2023 (change July 16, 2023 | 3:35 pm)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Dele #Alli #accused #lying #brainwashed