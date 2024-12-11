The service on line C-4 of Cercanías Madrid has been altered by the effects of a snag between a pantograph and the catenary of the track, generating delays and the interruption of circulation on part of line C-3.

“An incident caused by a pantograph/catenary snag between Chamartín and Fuencarral affects with delays the trains of the Madrid commuter core that circulate between Chamartín and Colmenar Viejo/Alcobendas-San Sebastián de los Reyes,” he reported in his account. X (formerly Twitter).

Thus, both the line C-4a (ending in Alcobendas-San Sebastián de los Reyes) and the line C-4b (ending in Colmenar Viejo), in addition to the line C-3since the trains from Aranjuez to Chamartín end their journey in Atocha.

Due to the incidents, “a special shuttle service has been established between Alcobendas and Cantoblanco Universidad,” Adif reported.