President López Obrador’s energy dream, the production of national gasoline from the new Dos Bocas refinery in Tabasco, will take longer to arrive. The industrial complex has been undergoing a testing process for months, not without turbulence, delays and cost overruns. Last Saturday, a gas leak was reported at the Olmeca refinery facilities in Dos Bocas, Tabasco, for which Pemex employees and those of subcontracted companies were evacuated from the factory. According to local media, that morning the gas and fire system had been put into operation in the refinery laboratory, so the alarms were raised. Although the incident did not result in injuries or material damage, the work was postponed.

The construction of Dos Bocas, a complex made up of 18 plants, has been mired in planning and execution problems on the ground since its inception. President López Obrador initially assured that its construction would be completed in three years and with a budget of 8 billion dollars, despite the fact that specialist refining companies indicated that these indications were not realistic. Less than three months after the end of this Administration, the refinery is still not finished and the disbursement already exceeds 16 billion dollars, according to official data. Experts estimate that Dos Bocas will begin producing gasoline at the end of 2024. A person close to the refinery, who has requested anonymity, has commented that inside, the combined plant is already operating, the first step of the refining process. “The Dos Bocas refinery is already producing sour gasoline, also called primary gasoline, but it still needs to be processed before being used due to its high sulfur content and low octane rating,” he said.

Unlike other refineries already operating in Mexico, explains the specialist and person close to the project, in Dos Bocas everything has to be tested for the first time and therefore the testing process is slower and the combined plant presented a series of problems, which have already been corrected, but which delayed the start-up. At this time this combined plant is already working at half capacity. According to the experience of similar plants, a testing and start-up process takes between 12 and 18 months in a complex of this magnitude from scratch. As part of these preliminary processes, since last May Pemex has been transporting contaminated diesel to the Tabasco complex to be purified in the equipment of the Olmeca refinery.

The Olmeca refinery, located in Dos Bocas, is designed to distill 340,000 barrels of crude oil per day, which will help the country achieve the goal of energy sovereignty raised by President López Obrador. A project that, in rhetoric, has been fully supported by the director of Pemex, who in his most recent speeches, at the end of last month, already included in his forecasts for the end of the year the contribution of the Dos Bocas refinery. According to his calculations, in the second half of this year, this complex will process 177,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

Adding to the operational obstacles are rising bills. The original cost of the refinery was $8.8 billion, but in the report that Pemex sent to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in May, the cost rose to $16 billion. The same figure was confirmed by the head of the Treasury Department, Rogelio Ramírez de la O.

Pemex will fall short in its refining projects during this six-year term. Despite the million-dollar transfers in favor of the oil company year after year since 2019, the director of Pemex has recognized that the self-sufficiency in fuel production that this Administration had promised at its start will be achieved starting in 2025. Currently, Pemex’s six refineries and the recently purchased Deer Park produced about 655,000 barrels of gasoline per day in 2023.

