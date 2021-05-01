Surprisingly, from 7 a.m. this Saturday, the Buenos Aires Police placed checkpoints on the Western Highway, the entrance to the Pan-American Highway to the North, the Riccheri Highway to the South and on the Pueyrredón Bridge, where they control the temperature, which generates delays in vehicular traffic.

As reported by the Buenos Aires Ministry of Security, these are the “health checks”, in which they take the temperature of the occupants of the vehicles and also ask for the Caring application, although circulation limitation is between 20 and 6.

Some highway users expressed their surprise on social media at the checkpoints within the highway layout at a time when it is allowed to circulate and for that reason they also demand explanations.

The Province informed the highway concessionaires that these controls will be until 19. Although there are two lanes enabled for traffic, as you pass you can see the Buenos Aires Police mobiles and the health tents where they take the temperature.

Around ten o’clock in the morning there were long queues in the traffic both on the Panamericana towards Province, and on the West Access towards Luján, where the checkpoint is at the height of Ciudadela, Tres de Febrero Party.

On the other hand, the City Government reinforced the operations in the entrances and exits of the City, and will also close between 20 and 6 in the morning a score of vehicular crossings that connect the Federal Capital with suburban municipalities to restrict the circulation of people in the face of the second wave of coronavirus infections.

The measures are part of the announcements made on Friday by the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, and also include the closure of seven stations in the subway network.

The Buenos Aires administration announced that “controls on public transport will be strengthened, which today is for the exclusive use of workers who perform essential tasks”; while “between 20 and 6 there will be closed accesses in some descents of the General Paz, as well as the Puente Bosch and Pueyrredón viejo.

The restricted accesses will be at the intersection of Jorge Chávez Street, General Paz Avenue through Ibarrola, Ibarrola Street intersection, Dr. Angel Roffo Street intersection, General Paz Avenue down through Nazarre, General Avenue down. Peace through Brussels, cross Calle Griveo and Bajada Avenida General Paz (collector) through Albarellos.

Also the Superí bridge, crossing Calle 11 de Septiembre de 1888, crossing Calle La Cachila, Lower General Paz Avenue through Pizarro, Lower General Paz Avenue through Bahía Blanca, Lower General Paz Avenue through Benito Juárez, Lower General Paz Avenue through Martínez de Hoz and crossing Concordia.

Likewise, they will be reinforced in the main transfer centers for trains, subways and buses and the operation of the Acoyte subway stations on line A, Dorrego and Callao de la B, Palermo and Callao de la D, Boedo de la E will be suspended. and Caseros de la H.

LGP