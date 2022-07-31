The positive moment of Ducati does not stop. In the first half of the year, the Borgo Panigale motorcycle manufacturer recorded revenues of 542 million euros, up + 5.4%, thus achieving the highest figure ever achieved in the first six months of the year. The increase in orders for Ducati bikes has been exponential, to the point of forcing the company itself to to apologize with its customers for long delays in deliveries due to the difficulty in finding the necessary components.

“2021 was a record year for Ducati with the best result ever in terms of deliveries, revenues and operating profit – commented Claudio Domenicali, the CEO of Ducati – 2022 is proving to be a more challenging year: despite the strong demand from enthusiasts, as evidenced by the order portfolio which at the end of the first half is growing by + 86% over the same period of 2021, the strong discontinuity in the world of logistics and procurement. However, we managed to obtain very satisfactory results considering the context in which we are operating, especially in terms of revenues which are the best ever recorded in the first six months of the year. I would like to thank once again all the enthusiasts who continue to choose us and I personally apologize to all those who have waited or will have to wait longer than necessary to receive their bike ”.

The Corriere di Bologna on newsstands this morning remembers how Italy the first market for Ducati was confirmed with 6,028 motorcycles delivered, followed by North America with 5,239 registrations, Germany with 3,745 and France with 2,647. The numbers in China are also significant, reaching 2,411 vehicles delivered, up + 12%. As for the individual models, the Multistrada V4 presented two years ago, it was the most delivered bike in the first six months of the year with 6,139 units. Following is the Monster, with 4,776 motorcycles delivered, and the Scrambler 800 family with 3,999 motorcycles.