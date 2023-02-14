On television they talk about it less and less, or in any case certainly much less than what was done a few months ago, but there war between Russia and Ukraine unleashed by the invasion of the first against the second still sees its final epilogue very distant, which still today we do not know what it will be. Instead, we know well what they have been and continue to be consequences of the conflict over the automotive sector: lack of key components from Ukraine, longer delivery times for new cars, problems in the supply chains of car manufacturers, and so on.

An issue that is often underestimated but which creates just as many headaches for the four-wheeler industry as a whole in Italy concerns the shortage of car transporters and road hauliers, mostly of Ukrainian origin, blocked by the ongoing conflict. Not a small obstacle, which further lengthens the delivery times of new cars in our country given that the cars themselves they employ much more time to move from the factories where they are produced to the dealerships which will then have the task of selling them to customers. The issue was raised in recent days by the Managing Director Dacia Italia, Guido Tocci, who pointed out that the nationality of the drivers was becoming a big problem for the sector: more than half of the hauliers in our country and in Europe are in fact Ukrainians , and due to the war they had to stop their activity.

Of the same opinion is Giuseppe Bitti, Managing Director of KIA Italia, who increased the dose by pointing out that the same problems also concern the rail transport: “It used to take a week to get cars from customs to dealerships, today at least three. Nor can trains be a valid alternative: our models arriving from Korea once traveled by rail 24 hours a day, today passages in Ukraine are only during the day and slowdowns are inevitable”. The situation is becoming more and more unsustainablein short: and given the progress of the war, it is legitimate to think that these problems will persist for a long time to come.