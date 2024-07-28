Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/28/2024 – 16:22

Immigrants seeking German citizenship say they are disillusioned with bureaucratic and opaque citizenship processes. As the number of applications increases, there is fear that the situation will get worse. When Maria Zadnepryanets arrived in Germany ten years ago, she fell in love with the country. The software developer was impressed by its freedoms, public services and learning opportunities.

But today, after a four-year battle against state bureaucracy in Berlin, she feels like a “second-class citizen”.

“I came to Germany with a very naive idea of ​​what it was like to live here,” he told DW. “I thought it was a fair place. I expected people to be treated equally by the state. This experience gave me a different message.”

In her first years in Germany, she made an effort to integrate into society: she learned German as quickly as possible, found a good job in a modern sector with a shortage of skilled workers, and put down roots in the capital.

Years later, in 2020, Zadnepryanets filed an application for naturalization in the Pankow district of Berlin – and went months, then years, without a response.

After her emails were ignored, the developer sought out a lawyer, who suggested she take legal action against the government agency. But Zadnepryanets declined to go ahead, opting instead for a route that, until recently, was commonplace in German bureaucracy: faxing correspondence, which she began sending in the fall of 2022 to any official number she could find. “To escalate my case,” she explains.

The strategy seems to have had some effect, because the government agency responded by requesting more documents. Zadnepryanets complied with the demands. After that, silence.

“What I understood from this whole citizenship thing is: I do my part, I work, I contribute, I learn the language, I integrate [à sociedade] and then, after a certain amount of time, I will receive citizenship,” he says. “I feel like I did all that, but that part of the deal [a cidadania] it just wasn’t happening.”

“German bureaucracy has nothing German about it”

Zadnepryanets is not alone. Many skilled workers have created social media groups to share their frustrations with dealing with German bureaucracy. In late June, some protested outside the immigration office in Berlin to demand “fair and transparent processing of citizenship applications.”

Many feel that they will only be able to speed up their cases if they go to court, accusing the immigration authorities of inaction – the so-called Untätigkeitsklage, which can be filed in Germany after six months without a response from a public body to an application.

One of those who resorted to this expedient was Imran Ahmed, whose name has been changed at his request, as he fears that revealing his true identity would jeopardize the progress of his case. “At this point, I have lost confidence in the impartiality of the authorities and I fear being punished for sharing my story,” he explains.

Ahmed, a software engineer from Pakistan who is married and has one child, applied for citizenship three years ago, when he had lived in Germany for eight years. At the time, he had already completed a master’s degree in Darmstadt and had a good job.

After waiting 18 months for a response, Ahmed was asked to submit new copies of the same documents. “Since then, nothing.”

“I always wanted to come to Germany. I always identified with the Germans’ habits: punctuality, direct communication, organization,” he says. “But German bureaucracy is not German at all. In my work and everywhere else, I have been blessed to see German punctuality and organization. But once you deal with the bureaucracy, it’s like it came from a third world country.”

Frustrated and stressed by the wait, which he says has caused him health problems, Ahmed wrote in January this year to several members of Berlin’s state parliament to ask how exactly citizenship applications were being processed.

This year, Berlin authorities changed the bureaucracy in an attempt to speed up the naturalization process. As a result, applications are no longer processed in the 12 boroughs and are now sent to a central office of the state immigration authority, the LEA (Landesamt für Einwanderung).

With the change, the requirement for a prior in-person interview was dropped, replaced by an online questionnaire that allows applicants to find out whether they already meet the criteria for income, language proficiency and time lived in the country.

Laura Neugebauer of the Greens was the only lawmaker to respond to Ahmed’s questions. Her party, which is in opposition to the state government, made a formal request to the LEA. The conclusion: processing citizenship applications in chronological order was “almost impossible” for the agency because it was receiving applications from the sub-prefectures in batches on undated paper.

The explanation didn’t sound convincing enough to Ahmed: “It seems very unlikely to me.”

A mountain of old requests

An LEA spokesperson said he understood the frustration of claimants, but said many “don’t understand” that the agency inherited a mountain of 40,000 old cases in January this year when the transition took place. The oldest case is said to be from 2005.

“It is understandable that they only see their individual waiting times and their desire to naturalize, and they rightly put this first,” said the spokesperson, who also argued that analyzing the processes in chronological order would be “inefficient,” since many processes may be incomplete, with missing documentation. “We are processing a mountain of work from many sides to be able to naturalize as many people as possible as quickly as possible,” he assured.

Adam (name changed), from Egypt, suspects that those who applied for citizenship before the digitalisation of processes, introduced earlier this year, are being overlooked.

He also meets all the requirements: he has a steady income from his job as an engineer at a large German telecommunications company, speaks the language well and has lived in the country for a long time. But after waiting for more than two years, he was only naturalized after filing a lawsuit.

Meanwhile, he is still waiting for the analysis of the cases involving his wife and three children, two of whom were born in Germany. Adam also filed lawsuits in these cases, and says he has spent more than 3,000 euros (R$18,400).

He accuses immigration authorities of ignoring applications filed on paper. “There are people who applied online and are receiving citizenship in two or three months,” he says.

Berlin wants to double naturalization rate

Berlin’s Interior Minister Iris Spranger said the state wants to double the number of naturalizations per year to 20,000. The LEA says it is on track to hit that target by 2024, but notes that there are still 40,000 old applications.

“This is a huge challenge, especially given that the number of applications has increased significantly since the new nationality law came into force,” the immigration spokesman said.

“These applications did not appear out of nowhere. Why did there happen to be 40,000 applications? Who is responsible for this?” Zadnepryanets asks.

The processing of these applications is likely to slow down before speeding up, as the more permissive naturalization rules that came into effect in June have triggered a new wave of applications. According to the LEA, Berlin currently receives an average of 133 citizenship applications per day and has already processed more than 25,000 applications this year; if things continue at this rate, there should be 48,000 by the end of the year.

Despite this, the agency told the Berliner Morgenpost newspaper in January that the goal was to review these requests within six months – something that sounds unrealistic to Zadnepryanets, who says he cannot understand why more people are not questioning the transparency and efficiency of the system.

“I’m afraid of waiting another five years for someone to touch my case,” she says, and is now also considering taking immigration to court.