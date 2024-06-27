Genoa – “We need clarity on the delivery times of the new breakwater in Genoa: too many uncertainties and contradictions between the alarm launched by the Port Authority on delays in delivery, the requests for extra costs from the Genova Breakwater consortium and the statements of the commissioner and mayor Marco Bucci on the end of the works”. Thus, in a note, the Ligurian deputies of the Democratic Party, Valentina Ghio and Andrea Orlandoannounced that they had filed a question in the Transport Committee of the Chamber.

“The Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea has raised strong concerns regarding the request of the consortium that is dealing with the construction of the work, which spoke of the one year delay in deliveryif he is not recognized 180 million euros in extra costs to respect the timetable and delivery in November 2026 – the Democrats point out – but Mayor Bucci declares that there is no delay and that the work will be completed in 2026.”

Ghio and Orlando ask the deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini to clarify “whether what is claimed by the Port Authority of Genoa in relation to the delays in the construction of the work is true and whether it agrees with the dissemination of unfounded news and predictions by government commissioner Bucci”.

The deputies note that “relations between the contracting authority and the Breakwater consortium remain very tense, outlining a very different reality from that depicted by the official declarations of Commissioner Bucci”. But, they conclude, “the breakwater of the port of Genoa is a work of national importance and we cannot afford to have all this around it uncertainty and confusion. The Minister of Infrastructure must clarify.”