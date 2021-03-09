The images and videos of the long lines of older adults in Luna Park, one of the new vaccination centers in the Capital, did not take long to go viral and opened a new chapter of tensions between the nation and the city. PAMI sources charged the head of government Horacio Rodríguez Larreta for not answering the offer of 10 dependencies of the social work of retirees. They recorded that last week the head of the agency, Luana Volnovich, had offered 10 vaccination centers to the City to vaccinate PAMI affiliates, but there was no response.

“They concentrated everything in one place when we could do it in 10 at the same time,” they assured in the dependency led by the leader of La Cámpora. In the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health, which leads Fernan Quirós, they relativized those versions. “PAMI said that it wants to participate in the vaccination and there is a technical group evaluating alternatives. There is still no resolution from that technical group or guarantees of the security conditions of the places that PAMI can offer,” they responded in the environment of the minister.

The City and PAMI they had already starred in verbal crossovers months ago as a result of the occupation of the intensive care beds. Now, the controversy is over vaccination. From La Cámpora they affirm that the City delegated the vaccination to union and prepaid social works but relegated the PAMI, which in turn is being investigated in Mar del Plata for favoring the vaccination of political officials.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health Carla vizzotti he communicated with Quirós. “He made himself available to collaborate with the organization and logistics of the vaccination plan for older adults in the City. Quirós promised that tomorrow (for this Wednesday) vaccination mouths are doubled for the elderly “, they detailed in the Casa Rosada, in charge of Health communication since the departure of Ginés González García for the vip vaccination. In the City they also relativized Vizzotti’s call. “They talked, as always. This time it was based on what was seen today,” they said.

Beyond the versions and chicanes, the need for a solution seems urgent. Not only were there queues and delays at Luna Park, but also at other points arranged for the vaccination of porteños over 80.

Last week Quirós had suggested that the City should receive more vaccines, since it has an older population and more health personnel than other jurisdictions. He had come to raise it with Ginés before his dismissal. The Government, for now, refuses to change the distribution criteria.

Despite the noise from the distribution and while Together for Change adds requests for interpellation and complaints about privileged vaccines, Quirós and the rest of the provincial Health ministers supported the national operation in a statement released Saturday.

The Buenos Aires Vice Minister of Health, Nicolas Kreplak, also from La Cámpora, had questioned the City on Monday for its speed in administering vaccines. In recent days, Rodríguez Larreta and Quirós were also denounced for the alleged outsourcing of the vaccination operation.

In the midst of the controversy, the head of government suspended his visit to Luna Park. He alleged “scheduling problems”.

