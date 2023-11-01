The Rafael Méndez Hospital, in Lorca, continues to lead delays in the Region of Murcia, although it is experiencing an improvement in the surgical area. From the 146 days of average wait to enter the operating room that was recorded in June 2022, it has been reduced to 114, according to statistics published this Tuesday by the Murcian Health Service (SMS). However, the traffic jam in outpatient clinics is getting worse. If last year the average time for a first consultation in Lorca was 181 days, now it has reached 206. The most collapsed specialties are Dermatology (357 days average wait) and Rehabilitation (311).

But the record for delays goes to the Anesthesia service of the Hospital del Noroeste, in Caravaca: 439 days. Behind this exorbitant figure is the lack of specialists to cover the Pain Unit. In general, waits increase significantly in outpatient clinics in the Northwest (from 78 days on average to 102), while they are reduced in operating rooms.

The situation improves in Cartagena, where waits decrease in surgeries (from 91 days to 89) and especially in consultations (from 101 to 67), although significant delays remain in Pulmonology (142 days) and Rehabilitation (140). The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, also highlighted the positive trend in Cieza, where the average wait for a surgical intervention is reduced from 81 to 62 days. However, this indicator increases in outpatient consultations, from an average of 61 days to 90.

This dynamic – reduction in waits for surgery but increase in consultations – is repeated in area VII (Reina Sofía) and in the Altiplano. In Murcia, in general, there is an increase in waits, with increases both in La Arrixaca (four days for an intervention, up to 93) and in Morales Meseguer (six more days, up to 81 on average).