Owing to an accident at the western entrance to Motril, involving three vehicles, the tailback is holding up traffic on the N-340 in both directions.

According to an eyewitness, who was held up for 28 minutes, between Salobreña and Motril, drivers performing illegal U-turns are not helping but rather increasing the risk of another accident.

(News: Motril, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)