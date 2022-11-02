November is the month of reproductive healthThis is an integral part of human development. According to the WHO, it can be defined as a general state of physical, social and mental well-being in everything related to the reproductive system, as well as its processes and functions. Gynecology is the discipline in charge of women’s reproductive health. According to the recommendations of the World Health Organizationyou should attend a gynecological check-up once a year.

These are some symptoms that may manifest a condition that should be seen by a gynecologist or gynecologist: alterations in menstruation, such as very heavy bleeding or delays; itching or burning sensation when urinating or in general; pain or bleeding during or after sexual intercourse; bleeding outside the period of menstruation, redness or spots on the vulva or genital area.

You may also be interested in: The importance of early detection in the treatment of patients with breast cancer

Why is it important to go to a gynecological check-up?

heavy bleeding during menstruation it can be a symptom of fibroids or endometriosis, conditions that if they do not receive timely attention can have serious consequences; such as infertility or increased risk of miscarriage. Delays they can indicate a pregnancy or be related to diseases such as anemia.

The burning and itching sometimes they are the consequence of a sexually transmitted disease or a urinary infection, it is recommended that once sexual life has begun, constant check-ups are done to rule out any STDs.

Another disease that can manifest with symptoms such as pain, abnormal discharge, and bleeding outside of your periodis he cancer, According to information from the American Cancer Society, the most common types of this condition linked to the female reproductive system are ovarian, cervical or endometrial cancer.

The presence of any of these symptoms is not unequivocal proof of presenting any of the conditions mentioned, but it is a factor to pay attention to, that is, professional help should be sought to obtain a diagnosis.

It is important to note that home remedies or self-medication should be avoided, the female sexual organs can be altered and have negative effects due to this type of practice.

Attending a gynecological consultation is one of the best ways to take care of your reproductive health, you must ensure that you have the necessary credentials to exercise this discipline, as well as that your office complies with all hygiene and health standards to provide a medical service.

Prevention is the best way to take care of yourself

This reproductive health month, in My health Committed to the well-being of Sinaloans, it has complete studies, of the highest quality and at the best prices, so that you can perform laboratory tests that will help you rule out any disease or condition that prevents you from having comprehensive reproductive health. . In the different branches of My health You can request gynecological or hormonal profile studies, vaginal culture, urine culture, general urine test, blood pregnancy test and also distinctive services focused on maternal-fetal health such as ultrasounds.

Contact

In order to obtain more information about the services they provide or clarify doubts about the operation of a study, you can communicate through their social networks and the numbers of their different branches.

Facebook: @myhealthclinic

Instagram: @misaludmx

WhatsApp:+52 667 390 1435

PHONES:

Culiacan: (667) 715 95 95

Mazatlan: (669) 981 9595

Los Mochis: (668) 815 9696

Escuinapa: (695) 953 0598



#Delays #symptoms #gynecologist #immediately