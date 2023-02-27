The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, in cooperation with the US Space Agency “NASA” and the “SpaceX” control room, announced that the Falcon 9 rocket has been emptied of fuel to conduct the necessary checks.

The center added that the launch of the flight has been postponed until further notice.

