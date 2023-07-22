The sequel to the sci-fi epic “Dune” directed by Denis Villeneuve could travel a sandworm to 2024. Amid two controversial labor strikes in Hollywood, the Warner Bros. Film Group is seriously considering postponing the movie starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya to next year from its current date of November 3, according to three people with knowledge of the discussions told Variety.

The film is a co-production with Legendary Entertainment and both parties must agree on a new release date, an inside source said. Legendary has yet to be approached about a possible change, they added. Another source familiar with Warner Bros. said the releases are going ahead as originally planned and there have been no formal discussions, but noted that the length of union battles is completely unpredictable. Spokesmen for Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment declined to comment on the matter.

In addition, Warner Bros. is evaluating possible new dates for the highly anticipated musical film “The Color Purple“, which features Oprah Winfrey as a producer, as well as for the DC Studios sequel “Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom“, according to sources. The possible reshuffling of dates is due to strikes by unions SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America, which are in conflict with showbiz producers over new contracts.

A movie like “Dune 2” would greatly benefit from the participation of its stellar cast, which also includes Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin. Current union restrictions mean that these actors cannot promote past or future work done and released by companies affected by the strike.

The fact that Warner Bros. is considering looking ahead indicates that the studio is not confident that any of the union strikes will be resolved by mid-fall. “The Color Purple” and the sequel to “Aquaman” are currently scheduled for December 20 and December 25, respectively. A title like “Color Purple“, noted one industry insider, it would depend on a strong awards campaign. The campaigns for the Academy Awards and the Golden Globes could be affected by a prolonged strike.

Warner Bros. surely isn’t the only studio in town weighing in on the release schedule. Major movies in the same time frame as the sequel to “Dune” include “The MarvelsDisney’s “November 10th and Franchise Reboot”The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakesfrom Lionsgate on November 17. Sony’s Columbia Pictures label is also planning to carry the film.”Napoleon” from Apple Studios to theaters on November 22, directed by Ridley Scott and starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: This strike has lasted long enough and the bad thing is that those who are most affected are the consumers.