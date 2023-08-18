Remedy has announced a 10-day delay for the expected alan wake 2. It was scheduled to come out on October 17, but will now be released on October 27. It’s a statement, Remedy He mentioned that October was full of game releases and they wanted to give players more space to play everything.

“October is an amazing month for game releases and we hope this date change gives more space for everyone to enjoy their favorite games,” he said. Remedy.

alan wake 2 was to be released the same week as the sure-fire exclusive to PlayStation of insomniac, spider-man 2. In 2010, launch sales of the first Alan Wake suffered because it was released the same week as the colossal red dead redemption of rock star.

October 2023 also marks the launch of Forza Motorsport from Microsoft, Assassin’s Creed Mirage from Ubisoft, Super Mario Bros. Wonder from Nintendo and reportedly sonic super stars from Sega.

On this occasion, alan wake 2 has two playable characters: Alan Wake and an FBI agent named Saga Anderson.

In May, Remedy drew criticism when he revealed that alan wake 2 it would be a digital-only release across all platforms. Remedy explained at the time:

“There are many reasons for this. On the one hand, a large number of players have migrated to digital versions. you can buy a sony playstation 5 no disk drive and the xbox series s from Microsoft is an exclusively digital console. It is not uncommon to release modern games only in digital format. “Second, not releasing a disc version helps keep the price of the game at $59.99 and the PC version at $49.99. “Ultimately, we didn’t want to ship a disc product that would require an additional download for the game, as we don’t think that would provide a great experience.”

Editor’s note: I’m not part of the fans of Alan WakeHonestly, it didn’t seem like such a good game to me and I think the second one won’t make a difference. It was a good decision to stay away from strong releases, still I hope it can sell enough, it’s too many strong games for the end of the year and Alan Wake it’s a niche.