Without a doubt, one of the biggest problems or inconveniences when traveling is a delayed or cancelled flight, because even though there is a well-planned schedule by the airlines, setbacks are unpredictable and the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) knows it.

According to the Federal Consumer Protection Agency, when an unforeseen event occurs that is related to air traffic, mechanical failure, restrictions, weather conditions or airport conditions and that changes a flight plan which wastes passengers’ time and money, they have rights that airlines must respect.

The Civil Aviation and Consumer Protection Laws They establish that airlines must inform their passengers about the cause of the flight delay through notifications in electronic media or passenger service modules in the airport. airport.

Typically, companies are the ones who provide compensation when they are at fault for a delay that is related to mechanical problems, and on several occasions airlines offer to pay for hotel and meals during this time.

On this, the Profeco and federal laws indicate that if the delay is due to issues that are attributed to the airline, then the company has to comply with certain responsibilities depending on the time of delay.

If the delay is more than 1 hour and less than 4 hours, discounts will have to be given on subsequent flights to those affected, as long as they are to the same destination.

However, if it is longer than 2 hours but less than 4 hours, the discount does not have to be less than 7.5 percent of the ticket cost.

While, if the delay is for more than 4 hours or even reaches the flight cancellation and the airline is to blame, all users will be able to choose between the following compensations:

Transport on a later date, to the same destination

Replacement transportation on the first available flight, with food and in some cases lodging and ground transportation to and from the airport

Refund of the ticket price or the uncompleted portion of the trip

It is worth noting that in the first and third cases, passengers are entitled to receive compensation of not less than 25 percent of the cost of the flight or the unfulfilled part of the trip.