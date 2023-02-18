■■ I have been working in a technical job with a private company, with an indefinite-term work contract for about five years, and I was informed seven months ago by the Human Resources and Emiratisation Department that the work contract system will be changed to “definite-term” before the end of last year, in implementation of a decision Governmental, as directed by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

But last year ended without my contract system being amended, and I am afraid that this will affect my rights, especially since I was informed that the Ministry has set a maximum limit for transferring contracts, which is the end of this February, so how do I act?

■■ Transforming work contracts into “definite-term” measures that enhance flexibility and competitiveness between the various companies operating in the private sector, and also guarantee legal protection for both parties to the contractual relationship.

And given the keenness of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to give flexibility and sufficient opportunity that enables private sector companies to fulfill the correction of the conditions of their employment contracts, without any negative impact on the progress of business, it was decided to extend the deadline that it set for converting employee employment contracts into “fixed-term” contracts. To be until December 31 next.