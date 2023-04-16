Calenda said yes to any compromise in exchange for gaining some advantage for his party. Analyses

Renzi has dangerous friendships. Like the one with Bin Salman son of the king ofSaudi Arabia and crown prince, implicated in the barbaric murder of the journalist Jamal Ahmad Khashoggi of the Washington Post. An incredible and paradoxical story that he saw Khashoggi go to the Arab consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, for a marriage document and inside which he was dismembered while still alive, while his Turkish fiancée waited outside. Suspicions about the prince are considerable but this has not prevented the former prime minister from calling himself “his friend of him” and from holding conferences in those distant and sunny lands.

However, these facts have been known for some time and above all known by the whole world except … by Carlo Calenda. As the natural habitat of is known calendar, like that of all those who do not want contradictory, is Twitter. And it all began with an accusation that many journalists make against him, namely that of having been absent from the courtroom many times. The accusation, this time, came from the Renzian senator Francesco Bonifazi.

