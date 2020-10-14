Apple presented four iPhone models on Tuesday that now support the new 5G cellular standard for the first time. The iPhone 12 family was not only presented later due to the corona, but will also go on sale much later. Two model variants, the iPhone 12 and the 12 Pro, will be available from October 23, the other two not until November. Regardless of the deviations from the usual cycle, Apple can still serve the Christmas business.

The new devices all support 5G and have a modified design compared to the previous models, which is based on the design language of the current iPad Pro tablets, i.e. it is based on distinctive corners. Previously there were three iPhone variants, now there are four. The youngest child is called Mini and is a rather small device with a display diagonal of 5.4 inches. Like its predecessor, the standard version is 6.1 inches, and the two Pro models are 6.1 and 6.7 inches. The top device iPhone 12 Pro Max is slightly larger than the previous top model. The devices are lighter and thinner, says Apple.

Apple always highlights the faster processor in its new releases. The A14 was presented in advance this year, as it is also used in the fourth generation of the iPad Air. The A14 is based on six ARM cores, is manufactured using 5 nanometer technology and has 11.8 billion transistors. The system’s new “neural engine” can now perform trillions instead of just a few hundred billion computing tasks per second. All applications relating to artificial intelligence benefit from this gain in speed. There is no faster smartphone, Apple says with a certain pride.

All with OLED display

The four new iPhones all come with an OLED display; until now, the cheaper variants had an LCD display. The pixel resolution, brightness and contrast have been increased. The Pro models are adorned with a stainless steel frame instead of an aluminum frame. The display is protected by a new tempered glass that Apple calls “Ceramic Shield”. It is stronger than any other smartphone glass. The biometric face recognition sensor Face ID should work faster, in times of the mask, however, some would like the fingerprint scanner back.

The camera of the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 has a double lens. The Pro models use triple optics and also have a lidar sensor. It is located on the back under the right camera eye. The abbreviation stands for “Light Detection and Ranging”, in which the surroundings are scanned with a laser beam. Autonomous cars use the same to get an idea of ​​their surroundings. In the iPhone and iPad Pro, the lidar has proven itself in all augmented reality applications, and the auto focus is faster, especially in low light. The sensor measures over a distance of up to five meters.

Apart from that, the new cameras should take better photos even in low light, especially the iPhone 12 Pro Max. For the first time there is an optical image stabilization as with high-quality digital cameras, where the sensor counteracts the hand movement 5000 times per second. Apple Pro Raw is a new data format for the two Pro models, which allows further adjustments to be made. HDR video recordings with 10 bit and Dolby Vision HDR are further plus points of the devices now presented. Such recordings can even be cut and edited on the smartphone.

What 5G mobile communications bring

The big innovation, which Apple already indicated with the invitation “Hi, Speed”, is support for the fifth generation of mobile communications. “The waiting is over”, it was said during the virtual event in America, and data rates of four gigabits per second were spoken of.

But the expansion of the networks has only just begun in Germany, other countries have already made further progress, and other smartphone manufacturers have been offering 5G models for some time. Apple is always a bit behind, but that is not tragic given an infrastructure that is only just developing.