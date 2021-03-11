“Private and confidential”, the document, of which Humanity reveals from the above excerpts, was presented at the Vaccine Producers Summit, where the very large-scale production of vaccines was discussed. This document originates from IFPMA, the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations, a trade association that represents pharmaceutical companies around the world. When we decipher this document, it is to say the least overwhelming for Big Pharma …

Current production is well below the commitments made last year: only 31 million doses produced, against 837 million mentioned for the year 2020 (graph above).

At the start of March 2021, out of a global total of 413 million doses, Pfizer manufactured only 119 million, AstraZeneca, 83 million, and Moderna, 61 million (chart above).

To this general fiasco, Big Pharma has only new promises to oppose: by the end of the year, by the magic of partnerships between multinationals and the approval of new vaccines, 9.5 billion doses would be available, according to manufacturers.

There is more than to believe it!