Tension grows between AstraZeneca and Brussels due to the delay in the supply of vaccines. Silvia Izquierdo / AP

The non-compliance of pharmaceutical companies in the supply of vaccines against the coronavirus has opened a serious crisis within the European Union. Added to Pfizer’s difficulties in ensuring production is the announcement of AstraZeneca, which aims to reduce the quantity of vaccines it was going to deliver in the first quarter by more than 60%. The agreement signed in August provides for the purchase of at least 300 million doses, with an option for another 100 million. Many European countries hoped to give a boost to immunization in February thanks to this vaccine, much cheaper and easier to administer than those of Pfizer and Moderna, since it does not require deep freezing. What happened is extremely serious, not only because the lives of hundreds of thousands of people and the economic recovery of Europe depend on the fulfillment of these contracts, but because the failure of the vaccination plan would unleash a crisis of confidence in the competence of the European institutions difficult to repair.

This situation prompts several considerations. As for companies, the highest level of transparency is essential in a matter in which so many lives are at stake. The decision to require prior notification on all exports of vaccines leaving European territory suggests that the European Commission suspects that non-compliance could be motivated by the inappropriate diversion of part of the production to other buyers. The company denies it, recalls that its product is sold practically at manufacturing cost and ensures that the failure lies in unforeseeable factory capacity problems. The company claims to be obliged to give preference to the United Kingdom in the supply of vaccines manufactured in this country, because its contract is prior, and also points out that the agreement with the EU only requires it to “do the best effort” to guarantee supply. With Brexit just happened, this issue is politically flammable stuff. Given the seriousness of the situation, companies must provide explanations with the highest standard of transparency.

In a second order of reflection, the whole situation calls into question the action of the EU. Non-compliance compromises the goal of having 70% of the population vaccinated by summer. The setback also adds to a disappointing start to the campaign. In Europe, barely 2% of the population has been vaccinated, compared to 7% in the United States, 10% in the United Kingdom or 44% in Israel. No one can escape the enormous reputational damage – in addition to health and economic damage – that the EU would suffer from its citizens if it fell behind substantially in this effort.

Centralized purchasing of vaccines has been a breakthrough. It prevented Europe from sliding down the slope of health nationalism, as inefficient as it is unjust. But this crisis forces us to reflect on the mistakes made. Compared with the action of other Executives, the EU has acted somewhat slowly, with contracts signed later, which now turns out to be a problem. On the other hand, there has been a certain lukewarm investment in purchases and in the effort to ensure greater manufacturing capacity in the EU itself, using production plants of other pharmaceutical companies, as it now proposes to do, perhaps too late. It’s time to go back. It is vital, in a physical, economic and political sense.