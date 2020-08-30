Highlights: Piyush Goyal has urged 9 states to remove bottlenecks in the path of Dedicated Freight Corridor.

PM Modi himself is closely monitoring this project

This plan is about 81 thousand crores

Obstacles are coming in the way of the corridor due to protests in many places

new Delhi

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal wrote a letter to the Chief Ministers of nine states urging them to remove bottlenecks in the ‘Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC)’ project and said that the Prime Minister is ‘closely monitoring the project’. In a letter to nine chief ministers, Goyal took up the issue of land-related issues, demands of villagers and slow working by state officials, which has affected the work of the Rs 81,000-crore dedicated freight corridor project.



Goyal’s letter to these states

The Railway Minister urged the Chief Ministers to intervene in the matter. Following concerns raised by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Goyal said in letters to the Chief Ministers of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, West Bengal, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Jharkhand how the Dedicated Freight Corridor has been ‘for a long time’. There is a ‘pending issue’ that has not yet been resolved.

Delay in work due to corona virus

According to Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav, two dedicated freight corridors are currently under construction – Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) from Uttar Pradesh to Mumbai and Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) from Ludhiana in Punjab to Dankuni in West Bengal. And the work of these corridors was to be completed by December 2021 but now this date has been extended by six months further i.e. till June 2022. He reported that the work was delayed due to the Corona virus epidemic.

The minister has specifically urged the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh to personally resolve the bottlenecks in his state with personal intervention. The scope of DFC in Uttar Pradesh is more than a thousand kilometers. Goyal said in his letter, ‘The Prime Minister has closely monitored the progress of the project. The DFC passes through the state of Uttar Pradesh over 1,000 km. However, some issues related to land acquisition and ROB construction still remain, which need to be resolved immediately so that the project work can be completed within the targeted time.

All obstacles are coming in the way

He explained some of the problems facing the Railways including pending road over bridges (ROBs), obstruction of land annexation in areas such as Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Saharanpur due to agitation, compensation by villagers and demand for jobs, Uttar Pradesh Unreasonable demand for lease rent by the forest department and protests by villagers regarding the construction of ROBs in Mirzapur district are included. Goyal has raised in the letters all the issues that are being faced by the Railways in specific areas in the states.

In a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Goyal said, “However, the work of the project is being adversely affected by the delay in pending arbitration in various districts and obstruction in the possession of land, etc.” You will understand that it is necessary to remove these obstacles to start the project work.

Special focus is on Bihar

In his letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Goyal said that the state is a major beneficiary of the project, as the eastern DFC covers 236 kilometers, passing through Aurangabad, Kaimur and Rohtas districts and attracting investment into your state. Is likely to do. Similarly in states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Punjab, the project has been delayed by the state governments delay in acquisition of land for ROBs. Railways will also hold a review meeting with state government officials of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Maharashtra on 1 September.