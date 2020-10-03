The smartphone market is changing rapidly and buyers have the option to buy a lot of devices in every segment. Brands like Samsung, Apple, Vivo, Xiaomi and Oppo are offering a lot of devices with great features. Although it is always considered better to wait a little to buy a new phone, but the latest reports are making a call for the phone to be expensive in India. In such a situation, delay in buying a new device can be very heavy on you.

Most new smartphones get a price cut shortly after launch, or can be purchased at a discount. This is the reason that buyers wait for a cell or offer before buying the phone. Now, to encourage the manufacturing of smartphones in India, the government has imposed import duty on display and touch panels. That is, now companies will have to spend more money to get the displays of their devices.

Price may increase so much

The imposition of extra import duty on the most important part of smartphones will also affect the price of phones of all companies. Samsung, Apple, Vivo, Xiaomi, Oppo and many other phones of Reality can be expensive. It has been said by the companies that phone prices can increase between 1 percent and 5 percent due to increasing expenditure on parts. The display and touch panel of any device costs 15 to 25 percent of its price.

Most phones are made in India

Actually, most smartphone companies get components and hardware parts of their phones from outside and manufacture the phones in India. By doing this, the expenditure on the phone comes down because on importing the phone from outside, you have to pay more import duty and every phone costs more. In such a situation, the reason for the phone being expensive may be the import duty on its components. It is clear that you should also be ready to pay more for smartphones.