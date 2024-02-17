In the last few hours, the name of former national soccer player Jefferson Farfán has gained great relevance on social networks after the exposure of his possible appointment Valentine's Day, even though he said he was single. On the other hand, the communicator Ric La Torre It generated a stir among internet users after it was revealed that 'Foquita' had been with a young woman on February 14, showing evidence of an alleged outing of the former national team player with a woman named Delany López.

Who is Delany López, the young woman who would have been with Jefferson Farfán on Valentine's Day?

The rumor of a possible romance between Jefferson Farfán and Delany López It emerged after both shared photographs on their social media accounts. instagram last Valentine's Day, which sparked speculation about a possible relationship between them. Although neither of them published snapshots where they appeared together, Internet users found similarities that would prove that they spent that romantic date together. Given the expectation generated, here we present all the details about who would be the new romantic interest of 'Foquita'.

Delany López works as an influencer, although there is not a large amount of information beyond what she shares on her social networks. However, his name has previously been linked to another football player: Alexi Gomez.

According to reports from Ric La Torre, Delany López became known in 2020 after denouncing the then Alianza Lima soccer player for assault and for not assuming responsibility for the son they had in common. At that time, media such as 'Magaly TV, la firma' gave her a space to make her complaint public. After this episode, the influencer disappeared from the world of entertainment and entertainment, until she recently returned to public attention when she was linked to Jefferson Farfán on Valentine's Day 2024.

What did Delany López publish about Jefferson Farfán?

The model would have hinted at the relationship with the Peruvian athlete through some videos on social networks, as reported by presenters of shows such as Rodrigo González and Magaly Medina.

They emphasized, for example, a video shared on TikTok in November 2023, where Delany López would have left an enigmatic message that would go to Jefferson Farfán: ““They wonder how we communicate, in public we don't know each other.” Likewise, in another video published in January, López participates in a trend where she is asked “Are you single?”, to which one of her friends playfully responds: “I'll tell them if they want.”

What did Melissa Klug and Jefferson Farfán's son do on his mother's birthday?

Melissa KlugShe was very proud after her eldest son,Adriano Farfan Klug, was encouraged to show his talent for singing. La'Blanca de Chucuito' was pleasantly surprised to see that her heir, the result of her relationship withJefferson Farfandedicated a song to him.

