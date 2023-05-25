Delano G. (23), the suspected executor of the assassination attempt on Peter R. de Vries, was only appointed the morning after another suspect dropped out. That reports One today .

According to the program, new decrypted telephone messages would show that weapons had been arranged for driver Kamil E. and Konrad W. the day before. It also explains why W.’s DNA was found on both a pistol machine gun and a converted alarm pistol. With the latter, the crime journalist was shot dead on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

But that morning Konrad W. withdraws. He has changed his mind, report sources close to the police investigation One today. For example, a message from W. to the client was found. He says about the planned liquidation that 'without a damper it is really a tricky business'. He says he thought about it all night. But he also did not know that the attack must take place 'right in the center' of Amsterdam.

After murder broker Krystian M. received that message, he started looking for someone else. The alleged murder broker was arrested in Poland in 2022. According to One today he would have arranged the getaway car and co-weapons. He communicated with a Google Pixel smartphone on that Tuesday.

At 11:38 that morning, M. calls Delano G. What was discussed in that telephone conversation is unknown. But subsequent messages show that G. is the new shooter. For example, he asks ‘where they have to drive before they set it (the getaway car) on fire’. The Pole calls Rotterdam and tells them to set fire to the car. G. then talks about a beautiful spot in a remote forest.

The 23-year-old Delano G. later stated that he was determined to carry out the murder. Even though it says 'blue', by which he probably means agents, because 'it has to be done today or we're in trouble'.

A life sentence was demanded against executives G. and E., but just before the court was to rule, new information came in through statements from an anonymous witness. This witness, codenamed 5089, testified, among other things, about the role of Krystian M. The court then reopened the investigation. Witness 5089 is said to have been a friend of suspect Krystian M. and to have made numerous explosive statements during interrogations. 5089 was extensively surveyed at the end of last year and the beginning of this year. His statements would mean, among other things, that Ridouan Taghi should be seen as the client of the murder of De Vries. Taghi has previously rejected this accusation through his lawyer.

In March, the Public Prosecution Service indicated that the investigation into 'the higher echelon', or the possible clients, who were involved in the attack on De Vries, will continue. The next preparatory session is on June 13.

