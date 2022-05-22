Bloomberg journalist Ebhardt finds an unpublished document

May 1942, Leonardo Del Vecchio’s mother writes to the orphanage where her son Leonardo is studying, pledging to pay 60 lire a month. La Repubblica reports the text of that letter, now that Luxottica’s patron turns 87. “Dear management of the Martinitt orphanage. I, the undersigned Rocco Grazia widow Del Vecchio, apply so that I could agree to have my youngest child hospitalized soon. Of the Old Leonardo, since I have to go to work and have no one to whom to entrust the little one to me, I would be on the road and before some misfortune happens to me I prefer her hospitalization also for a more accurate education. I want to hope that this esteemed management will take my question into consideration and be able to help me soon. I make my humblest apologies and thanks in advance, with respects and duties “. Signed: “Rocco Grazia”.

As Repubblica explains, “the letter from his mother, found in the archives of the Martinitt Institute, is one of the many unpublished ideas that Tommaso Ebhardt, a financial journalist for Bloomberg and already the author of a successful biography of Sergio Marchionne, he collected in his new book, simply titled Leonardo Del Vecchio. And in fact that name is now enough to represent the extraordinary entrepreneurial adventure of a man who is born with all circumstances against his father who emigrated with his family from Puglia in Milan in the 1930s and died of lightning-fast pneumonia before he was born, his childhood in a two-room “minimal house” in the Baggio neighborhood and then his mother’s heartbreaking choice to entrust him to the orphanage par excellence in Milan “From there an empire will be born.

