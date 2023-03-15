Legacy Del Vecchio, the essential share of 88% to command

There death Of Leonardo Del Vecchiofounder and president of Luxottica and executive chairman of Essilor-Luxotticathe world’s largest holding company producing and selling eyeglasses And lenses which has around 80,000 employees and over 9,000 stores, has created a emptiness in the family which is now hard to fill. The problem – reads the Sole 24 Ore – is not related to usefulthe company is booming, but the einternal balances after the patron’s death. In the universe Dolphin everything seems to work perfectly, as evidenced by the last coupon detached from Generali da 180 million euros. And yet, despite business going well, something got stuck, not so much from a point of view managerial but rather for the internal balances from the dynasty. There are those who are beginning to fear that this confrontation could jeopardize the solidity of the assets of Delfin.

The reason is related to inheritancethe question into family did not return at all and the decision of the heirs Luca And Clement to welcome the provisions with reservations is the potential premise – continues the Sun – of the appeal of the provision. The branch of the two is opposed to that of the head of the company Francesco Milleriwho can rely on 25% of the financea package representing a minority inconvenient blockade and that Milleri himself will have to manage. The node is tied precisely to this quota which prevents the achievement of‘88% owned by the heirs and which according to the statute is an essential majority in terms of extraordinary decisions. It was the founder’s two youngest sons who raised the case and the balances built in are at stake Dolphin. The holding continues to make profits but the battle over the will she hasn’t returned at all.

