New tensions on the legacy of Leonardo Del Vecchio

You add another name in line for the legacy of Leonardo Of the Old. It seems that it was not only the two youngest sons of the entrepreneur who accepted the inheritance with the benefit of the inventory. Indeed, in addition to Luca and Clemente Del Vecchioborn in 2001 and 2004 respectively and born from the story with the ex-partner Sabina GrossiAlso Paula Del Vecchioborn in 1961 from the first marriage of the Milanese entrepreneur with Luciana Nervo, would have approached the matter. To reveal it is Milan Finance.

In the context of succession, we would be talking mainly about the shares of Dolphinthe Luxembourg safe of over 30 billion euros of the parent family Essilor Luxottica, Covivio and the shares in Mediobanca And generals.

The other three children, who are entitled to a package of Dolphin by 12.5% ​​each, I am the eldest Claudius (returned from the USA to live in Italy) and the second child Marisa, born from the first marriage. In the end, Leonard Maryborn in 1995, son of the entrepreneur and of his last wife, remarried, Nicoletta Zampillo.

But that is not all. There is also talk of recent discontent from the youngest children caused by the generous treatment worth around 385 million euros in over 2.14 million shares Essilux reserved for Francesco Millerichosen for the leadership of the eyewear giant and the presidency of Dolphin.

