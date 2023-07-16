The son of the founder of Luxottica: “I dream of being looked at by the workers as they looked at my father”

“I’ve loved the factory since I was a child because you could feel the workers’ passion for their work and their love for my father in the air. When he entered, it was as if the pope entered. The first time I witnessed that scene, I was eight or nine and my dream was: maybe one day, they’ll look at me like that too”. It is one of the most intimate passages of the long Corriere della Sera interview with Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, the son of Leonardo, the famous founder of Luxottica.

“The loss of my father was the moment I had tried to prepare for all my life, but when it really happens, it’s not what you expect. The thing that has changed is that he is no longer here,” says Del Vecchio. Jr. at Corriere della Sera. About his beginnings in the shop he says: “I was up from morning till night selling glasses. I was a salesman. In the shop you understand what the customer wants and how to give it to them”.

Long passage on inheritance, with thoughts confessed to Candida Morvillo’s interview: “I, and not only I, have accepted without reservation. Obviously, the inventory benefit mechanism has lengthened the succession process, which would have otherwise closed in a short time, given that we children and my mother already had bare ownership of the shares in Delfin.It only remained to follow our father’s will: to reward the managers who made the company what it is, especially Francesco. With him, the company has more than doubled its turnover and tripled its profit.The approximately 300 million euros in shares that have been allocated to him may seem like a lot, but they are not, when compared to a four billion inheritance for each. So, if I think that we haven’t managed to close the succession yet, honestly, I’m ashamed of it”.

Finally, Del Vecchio Jr confesses: “The commitment for Generali and Mediobanca it is the task that my father assigned me”. And on private life: “Now I will marry Jessica: 6 years ago I was too young for her but I never stopped thinking about her. I saw her again two years later in Sardinia at a Unicef ​​event, with which I collaborate. We spent time with friends, got to know each other better, but she was engaged. Over the years, we have met by chance. Around February, March this year, we talked and we were both single. The rest is history”. Crowned by a huge yellow diamond.

