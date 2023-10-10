Director of Pacific Rim, Guillermo Del Torohas revealed the incredible reason why he did not direct Pacific Rim 2. During an interview with Collider, the renowned filmmaker revealed that he was supposed to direct Pacific Rim Uprising until production moved to China.

“We were getting ready to do it, it was different from the first one, but it had a continuation of a lot of the things I was trying to do,” he said. “So what happened is, I mean, this is why life is crazy, right? They had to put down a deposit for the rental of the forums at 5 pm or we would lose the forums in Toronto for many months.” . The original movie Pacific Rim It was also filmed in Toronto, but in the end the deposit was not paid. “So I said, ‘Don’t forget we’re going to lose the forums,’” she said. “And five o’clock passed and we lost the forums.”

After the production company lost the forums in Toronto, production moved to China. Unfortunately, it would be without Guillermo Del Toro.

“They said, ‘Well, we can film it in China,’” he said. “And I said, ‘What do you mean we?’ [Risas] ‘I have to go do The Shape of Water‘”.

Del Toro was forced to abandon the sequel because he was already committed to making The Shape of Watera film that ultimately won Best Picture at the Academy Awards in 2017. Meanwhile, Pacific Rim 2 It was, well…pretty unremarkable.

Del Toro He previously revealed some details about his version of the sequel, which would have included time-traveling Jaegers and more.

“The villain was this type of technology that had basically invented a kind of internet 2.0,” he revealed. “And then they realized that all of his patents arrived one morning. And so, little by little, they started putting this together and said, ‘Oh, he got them from the precursors.’ The guys who control the kaiju.” “And then we discovered that the precursors are us thousands of years in the future,” del explained. Bull. “They are trying to terraform, trying to re-harvest the land to survive. Oh. And that we were in exo-biological suits that looked like aliens, but weren’t. We were inside. And it was a really interesting paradox.”

Pacific Rim Uprising it earned a 42% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: I had always wondered this and had assumed that Del Toro He hadn’t liked the script. Who was going to guess the real reason why he hadn’t directed the sequel?