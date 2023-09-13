The Oscar-winning director, Guillermo del Torodoesn’t seem to be very concerned about the artificial intelligence and its impact on the creation of entertainment content.

Apparently, what really worries him are the people.

“People ask me if I’m worried about artificial intelligence, and I say that I am concerned about natural stupidity. “It’s just a tool, right?” said the director of “Pinocchio” and “The shape of water” during his keynote speech at the Toronto Film Festival on Friday. “If someone wants movies made by artificial intelligence, get them immediately. “I don’t care about people who want something mediocre quickly,” he said, arguing that the success or failure of the artificial intelligence It will depend on what people do creatively with it to bring a personal vision to the screen. “Otherwise, why not buy a printer, print the Mona Lisa and say that you made it?”, he said del Toro during his appearance in Toronto, which was part of TIFF’s Visionaries program.

On Thursday night, del Toro made a surprise appearance when presenting the animated film “The boy and the heron” of Hayao Miyazaki to the TIFF opening audience at Roy Thomson Hall. A day later, he talked about his passion for hand-drawn animation, stop-motion animation, and other fantasy worlds.

“Animation, for some reason, in the West is misunderstood as something just for children and not as a medium for pure art and pure creation,” he said. del Toro.

He pointed to Canada and Toronto, where he has a home, as places that have a deep-rooted love for animation that dates back to the early days of the National Film Board of Canada.

“I wish people understood that it is a medium, not a genre. Some of the most important films have been made in animation,” he insisted.

The master of horror cinema said that animation is still largely drawn and created by humans.

“Even what we call computer animation. It is not. “They are figures that must be animated and it is a direct transmission of the personality of the animator to the model, and stop-motion is the most promiscuous of all that,” he said. del Toro about the people on set playing with toys in front of a camera.

The Toronto Film Festival continues until September 17.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter

Author’s note: I don’t think I have ever seen a better example of the use of artificial intelligence to create art than the one del Toro cited in this note.