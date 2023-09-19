“Increased knowledge, diagnostic and therapeutic innovations, the rapid development of new technologies must lead to a modern and effective rethinking of the organization of the provision of diabetes healthcare. The European Diabetes Forum (Eudf), bringing together the voices of all organizations, including pharmaceutical and medical device companies, operating in the diabetes field, intend to speak to the political decision maker to encourage this process at European level as well as at Member State level thanks to close collaboration with local organizations as is happening with Eudf Italy”. Stefano Del Prato, president of Eudf global, said this in his speech this morning in Rome, at the press conference to present Eudf Italy.

Currently “the EUDF – Del Parato recalled – is present in Germany, Romania, Belgium, France (in the implementation phase) and, from today, also in Italy. Born a few years ago to facilitate the impact of scientific results in health policies , is a glue between the political decision maker and scientific innovation, a network to transfer a series of requests for a better management of diabetic disease. The Eudf includes all the international organizations to better manage the requests at European level and therefore wants to bring together the voice of all organizations operating in the diabetes field to speak to the political decision maker. As a supra-European organisation, it creates platforms to transmit information to the political decision maker, but there needs to be someone at a local level to bring out the typical requests of the political system and national health system, and to create advocacy at a local level. It is a network capable of coordinating the various realities and bringing out the diversity to make them homogeneous and bring them, through appropriate tools, to a general level”.

The underlying theme of the EUDF global, continued the president, is “to try to introduce new technological measures in the broad sense into the management of diabetic therapy”. This is why we need “a register that allows us to measure the level of management in the various countries and highlight the gaps to be filled. Covid has implemented telemedicine which, with digitalisation, is such an important tool that at a European level we are already thinking about the role of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital systems in treatment and prevention, in the screening of type 1 and 2 diabetes, as well as complications. In October, at the next congress of the European Society for the Study of Diabetes (Easd) in In Hamburg – concluded Del Prato – the actions of the national forums and of Eudf will be presented”.