In a scenario from Sliding Doors every tennis fan would like to see an alternate reality in which Juan Martín del Potro was not haunted by injuries as it did in real life. Would he have become number 1 in the world? It is very, very likely. Also because it came close. His best ranking was the third place achieved in 2018 and defeated all three phenomena Federer, Nadal and Djokovic. The Good Giant also called The Tower of Tandil because of his height of 198 cm said goodbye to his beloved Argentine audience after the defeat against his friend Federico Delbonis at the Argentina Open . Maybe he could pop into Miami or just let that be disputed toBuenos Airesbetween tears is his last match ever. The retirement at 33 it is the consequence of a real ordeal, of many injuries with consequent rehabilitations, more and more hard and more and more difficult. Let’s look back at some of the most important moments in his career and see how he got back on his feet every time.