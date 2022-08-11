Del Piero, Ronaldo and the Maneskin: the new Serie A theme

On the occasion of the start of Serie A 2022/2023, Tim and Lega Serie A launch the new acronyms that will accompany the matches of the top Italian football championship and the television programs dedicated to it on TV from 13 August. Characterized by the claim “Connected by a single passion”, the acronyms celebrate, with images of yesterday and today and the colors of all twenty teams, the passion of the fans and the bond that has lasted for 25 years between Tim and Lega Serie A. The soundtrack is “Supermodel” by Maneskin.



