Del Piero and his return to Juventus: “Deep bond, I still have a home in Turin”

There Juventus starts again after resignation of the entire Juventus board including Andrea Agnelli. And the fans dream Alessandro Del Piero (but also the return of Giorgio Chiellini, who is closing his glorious career in the American Mls) as manager of the new course. A Pinturicchio in the Boniperti style to start a new era.

And the former flag of the Old lady immediately comes out: “Going back to Italy to help Juventus? I don’t know what the plan is but I know the company very well. I still have a house in Turin…”explained aBe in Sport on a sensational return to black and white in a different guise compared to the years in which he wore the number 10 shirt and led Juve to win in Italy and Europe. Then the journalist jokes and adds, laughing: “We will find someone to manage your restaurant in Los Angeles”.

Del Piero on the resignation of Agnelli and the Juventus board of directors

on Juventus board of directors resigns and of Andrea Agnelli (the letter to the employees: “As compactness fails, it’s better to leave everyone together”), Del Piero explains: “It’s a sad thing because they’re all my friends: from Andrea Agnelli to Pavel Nedved. All people I’ve shared very good moments with. I’ve also seen them recently. It’s incredible that a historic team like Juventus long live these moments of ups and downs that began in 2006 with Serie B, but then there were 9 championships in a row. I’m sorry for the situation.”

Juventus, Elkann calls Scanavino. The role of Arrivabene

Remaining in the present, the Chief Executive Officer remains in office for the time being, to guarantee the performance of day-to-day business Maurice Arrivabene (until the shareholders’ meeting convened on 18 January) e the owners appointed Maurizio Scanavino, Exor’s trusted manclosely related to John Elkann and currently managing director of Gedi, new general manager.

Juventus, Allegri remains on the bench

Meanwhile in the Juventus post-Agnelli the sporting part remains in the hands of the ds Federico Cherubini he was born in technician Max Allegri who will continue the season and will lead the team to the resumption of Serie A in January after the break for i World Cup in Qatar. The Juventus coach, says Sky Sport, met the club’s resigning executives for dinner in a restaurant in the center of Turin last night.

