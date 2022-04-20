The Juventus flag after the rumors following his return to the Stadium: “I was surprised by this tam tam. There is nothing. There are no ulterior motives, secret meetings or anything else: I said goodbye to everyone. Because it took ten years to return ? Ten is a good number, there hasn’t been a particular occasion before for various vicissitudes, “

“If the call comes to return to an operational role at Juventus? I appreciate the desire to investigate, but today and especially at this moment it seems out of place to comment on a hypothesis that does not exist today.” Alessandro Del Piero, Juventus flag, said this in the Sky Sport studios of which he is a commentator: “The relationship between me and these colors is fantastic regardless of what happens, precisely because of what happened before. Let’s not comment on hypotheses and let’s go come on, thanks for the embarrassment, “he joked in the studio. And again: “There is nothing. There are no ulterior motives, secret meetings or anything else. I greeted everyone: Andrea, Pavel, many of my former teammates. I was very happy to have had the opportunity to greet them live”.

Arrivabene and Lapo – Before Juventus-Fiorentina in the a.d. bianconero Maurizio Arrivabene to Mediaset’s microphones was asked if the club was annoyed by the many rumors following Del Piero’s visit to the Stadium last Saturday: “No, absolutely not, Del Piero was in Turin with the guys from his Academy in Los Angeles , they were our guests at the match, we thought it right and fair to give him the opportunity to greet his audience. Del Piero has a history in Juventus, he is an icon of Juventus, it was right that he greeted what he was his audience. Nothing more and nothing less “. Along the same lines as Del Piero, who said: “Maurizio Arrivabene expressed it exactly, there was no second end to this episode. As he knows and as everyone knows, I was there with my boys and from there then all got wild about things that honestly surprised me too. Lapo (Elkann, who tweeted his pleasure over the return of his friend Del Piero, ed) I met him a week ago in Lisbon, as well as many other times, like Juve this winter in London when he played for Chelsea. You surprised me with such a strong tam tam “.

Why after ten years – “It was a fantastic and very beautiful moment on an emotional level, hardly explainable like the farewell of ten years ago, when so many emotions are intertwined: undoubtedly an enormous joy. I was not expected to go to the stadium, no one knew, there was no kind of preparation and it is so beautiful because in the end the spontaneity was unique, Saturday like ten years ago. A special bond has been created between me and the Juventus world, it is not rhetoric to thank the fans because it is nice to have this relationship “. But it is natural to ask how it is possible that it took ten years to see him return to the stadium. “Ten is a good number – Del Piero’s answer with a joke -. The case has led us to this: there has not been a particular occasion before for various vicissitudes, in this case the transfer of the ‘Los Angeles Academy in Turin, there was also the opportunity to see the game and I joined too. Juve asked me to say hello to the fans, I was very happy to be back in that stadium, too. if I only played it for a year, because it was a very special year. “

