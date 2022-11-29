“I’ve spent more than 20 years at Juventus, my relationship with the fans and the club is very, very deep. It’s been a great journey, any news about Juve involves me and affects me.” In the hours of the corporate revolution that saw the entire Juventus board of directors fall, Alessandro Del Piero, the most acclaimed name for fans looking for a symbol to cling to at this moment, intervenes in video at BeIn Sports, where he is a columnist for the World Cup. And he doesn’t hold back: “I don’t know what the plan is, no one has called me, but I know the club very well. I still have a house in Turin…”.