The historic black and white number 10 acclaimed by the fans for returning to the club: “A very deep relationship. I know the club well. It’s a sad thing: from Nedved to Agnelli they are all my friends”
“I’ve spent more than 20 years at Juventus, my relationship with the fans and the club is very, very deep. It’s been a great journey, any news about Juve involves me and affects me.” In the hours of the corporate revolution that saw the entire Juventus board of directors fall, Alessandro Del Piero, the most acclaimed name for fans looking for a symbol to cling to at this moment, intervenes in video at BeIn Sports, where he is a columnist for the World Cup. And he doesn’t hold back: “I don’t know what the plan is, no one has called me, but I know the club very well. I still have a house in Turin…”.
Del Piero comments again: “It’s a sad thing because they are all my friends, from Andrea Agnelli to Pavel Nedved, all people with whom I have shared very beautiful moments. I have also seen them recently”. Last April, the historic black and white number 10 returned to the Stadium for the first time to collect the ovation of his people, then in the summer it was Juve who ‘visited’ Del Piero when they were on tour in Los Angeles: “It’s incredible that a historic team like Juventus experiences these moments of ups and downs that began in 2006 with Serie B, but then there were 9 championships in a row. I’m sorry for the situation.”
November 29, 2022 (change November 29, 2022 | 09:39)
