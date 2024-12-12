

12/12/2024



Updated at 08:43h.





José María del Nido Benaventand seemed strangely calm, upon his arrival last night at the Sevilla fan club in Alcalá del Río, with the 36-match ban that the Seville has informed him after the incidents in the antebox of the Sánchez-Pizjuán in the run-up to the last league derby. This tranquility (he claimed ignorance of the subject when questioned by the media) is based on the fact that the Nervión club has not yet responded to the appeal presented to avoid said suspension of entering the stadium. For all these reasons, if Sevilla does not act urgently, they will be able to be at home for this Saturday’s match against Celta, the last one at the home of the legend Jesús Navas.

Sources from both parties consulted by ABC They assure that the former president will have no problems going to the stadium this coming Saturday, avoiding a diversion of attention to what is truly important: the game at stake and the fans’ tribute to their great captain. The process of penalizing Del Nido Benavente has been as follows: he was informed that he was going to be sanctioned and he presented allegations. As the lawyers of Sevilla, with a recording of the security cameras in their possession and the complaint of the main victim, Lucas Fernández de Bobadilla, were in the position of being able to impose the greatest sanction that regulates the internal regulations of the entity, it was He was informed again that he had to serve the famous 36-game suspension. Del Nido, before going to ordinary justice, had the option of presenting an appeal and he did that a few days ago. There has been no response from Sevilla.

The club’s lawyers are preparing a detailed and complete response in case the matter reaches other authorities, so as not to leave any legal loophole unresolved. Likewise, to adopt a sanction of this type, it must be taken to the meeting held by the entire board of directors. Unless an emergency call is made (there is none this week), there will be no opportunity to discuss the issue and Del Nido Benavente will be present at the League match. Depending on the time that Sevilla takes, they could also attend the tribute to Jesús Navas. What is clear is that the club continues with this process, despite the fact that the former president pretends not to know. The next shareholders meeting, on January 10, will once again bring to light this thorny issue that has become a controversial topic of conversation among Sevillismo.