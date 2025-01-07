

01/07/2025



Updated at 2:00 p.m.





The General Meeting of Shareholders of Sevillawhich is celebrated next Friday January 10 in Fibesgave its starting signal this morning with a hearing between the parties in the Commercial Court number 1which is located in the City of Justice of Seville. The club’s legal services have attended as representatives of the current board of directors, with the secretary Alberto Pérez Solano at the head and the lawyer Lucas Fernández de Bobadilla (who had an unpleasant incident with Del Nido Benavente a few months ago and exposed to public light now) as defenders of the cause of the club itself, who defend that there is no need to do anything special in view of the shareholders’ meeting. The part of the former president does not think the same, who has not appeared either (as has his son José María del Nido Carrasco) in court, and who has left (by his lawyers) arguments for the judge to deem appropriate his vote on the 10th.

The highlight of the view, “very technical and instrumental”as those present reflect, has been the presentation made by the party that defends the interests of Del Nido Benavente, requesting the judge that the shareholders’ meeting be chaired by a neutral person, who has no implications with either party, as he has been able to know ABC of Seville. This argument is based on the fact that the positions of the members of the board of directors have already expiredafter more than six years have passed since his appointment and that a different authority must direct the votes. This would open up a totally different scenario. This time the former president has not focused on simply requesting precautionary measures to exercise his right to vote without interference, but rather he wants someone who does not go against his interests as their guarantor.

This new situation could open a path hitherto unknown in previous shareholder meetings and in the very previews that Del Nido Benavente has always lostrequesting in the previous five precautionary measures that the judges did not see as necessary, even though they may have considered that it was their right to vote freely, without entering into private pacts or subsequent penalties for the meaning of these votes. It also happens that the argument used by the board of directors, as to the direction of the vote included in the grouping of minority shareshas also come to an end. The judge will decide in the next few hours. Probably tomorrow Wednesday without ruling out Thursday. All before a meeting that can modify the current government of Seville or, as usually happens, leave everything as it is and that a war remains open between the shareholders to run the club.