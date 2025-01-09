The judge has once again rejected the claims of José María del Nido Benaventewho had requested for the sixth time, unsuccessfully, precautionary measures to regain prominence in the shareholders’ meeting of the Sevilla FC this Friday and thus be able to exercise their right to vote with the intention of recovering the power of the club.

The order of the Commercial Court number 1 overthrows the great argument with which the former president sought his objective, making it clear that the board of directors is still in force and that the assembly was called legally and respecting the club’s statutes, thus may be chaired by the current president, Del Nido Carrasco.

Despite everything, Del Nido Benavente does not plan to give up. Those who believe the lawyer is going to give up if he does not achieve his goal at Friday’s meeting are wrong, according to his publication on social networks after learning of the latest ruling from the Commercial Court. Yesterday Del Nido even held a meeting with big businessmen from the city and different personalities who supported his project, carrying out a striking display of strength before the meeting.

«While others are going to try to continue ruining Sevilla, we are going to continue working, no matter how many stones they put in the way. Greatness is not inherited, it is built. Excitement and talent in abundance in the ambitious project for the future of @SevillaFC. There are those who fear that they will be overshadowed, I want them to be overshadowed, it is a strength and guarantee of success for the future of the club. Sevilla has a destiny, to return to the world elite, and do not doubt that we are going to achieve it. THE BEST IS STILL TO COME,” says Del Nido Benavente.