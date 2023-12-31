The board of directors of Sevilla has ratified this Sunday the appointment as president of the club for the next four years of José María del Nido Carrasco, who replaces José Castro, in charge since December 2013, who exchanges his position with his successor and becomes be first vice president. Del Nido Carrasco, a 45-year-old lawyer, joined the governing body of Sevilla in December 2006, during the presidency of his father, José María del Nido Benavente, as deputy secretary of the council and has held the positions of secretary, advisor and, for four years, vice president.

His rise to the presidency is due to the pact signed in 2019 by the main families of Sevilla shareholders, under which Castro would be in office until the end of 2023 and Del Nido Carrasco, representing his family's shares, would would supply for another four years. However, the desire to return to power of his father, also former president José María del Nido Benavente (2002-2013), has unleashed a family war that is resolved in the courts and in which the main victim is Sevilla, shaken due to enormous instability.

In a statement, the former president and father of the new head of Sevilla, calls his son's appointment “the most illegitimate of a president in the history of the club.” José María del Nido Benavente, Sevilla's largest shareholder and whistleblower of the pact that has elevated his son to the presidency, has published on the social network “right to vote – which various courts repeatedly deny – to continue collecting salaries of sultans.” Due to the harassment of his predecessor, who has come to call him a “squatter” in recent public appearances, José Castro's sporting successes have not exempted him from hearing calls for resignation from the stands when, as is the case this season, the results have not been favorable.

“Even if I win the League and the Champions League, I am going to fire this board of directors,” Del Nido Benavente has stated, basing his purpose on the complicated situation of a company that has accumulated losses in the last three years and that has no The accounts for the last two seasons have not even been approved. This rejection of the club's management shown by the last assemblies is not only due to the accumulation of shares by Del Nido Benavente and the American investment group with which it has allied itself, 777 Partners, but also due to the opposition of small shareholders who They reproach their leaders for the high remuneration received by members of the board of directors. At the last assembly, he insulted his son: “You're a shit.”

In any case, this New Year's Eve concludes the mandate of José Castro Carmona who, on a sporting level, has led Sevilla to a bonanza unparalleled in its history: ten European qualifications in as many seasons, seven of them for the Champions League and five continental titles added to the record in fourteen finals played.

