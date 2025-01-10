01/11/2025



José María Del Nido Carrascopresident of Sevilla FCspoke to the media after the tense shareholder meeting of the entity that was held this Friday at FIBES. In addition to referring to what happened in the Sevilla assembly, Del Nido Carrasco also shared his opinion as a representative of the club about what happened with Dani Olmo and Pau Victorplayers of the FC Barcelona that will finally be able to be registered after the Barça team has benefited from the precautionary measures of an urgent nature granted by the Higher Sports Council.

«We feel tremendous shame for the CSD’s decision because it has come to value and change the rules of the game. To register a player like Rubén Vargas, we have had to comply with economic control, be within the squad cost limit and, then, have the Federation admit our license. In this country, it seems that if you are from Barça or Madrid, certain rules apply to you, and if you are from the rest of us, who also all see football in the same way, others apply to you.That is very dangerous, it is disrespectful. for the rest of those involved in football and, of course, for the fan. If Madrid is in profile in this matter? Don’t know. They have given in to the project they are working on, which no one believes in, which is the Super League. We have not put pressure on Barcelona to not be able to register Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. We just asked what was happening. “I didn’t think that the CSD was going to dictate that very precautionary measure,” said the Sevilla president.

Del Nido Carrasco also pointed out that there has not been any type of rapprochement with Betis after breaking relations and, with respect to the winter transfer market, he noted that “we are convinced that both entries and exits will move.”