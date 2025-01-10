José María Del Nido Carrasco spoke to the media this Friday after the shareholders meeting of the Sevilla FC held at FIBES. The president of the board of directors appreciated what he did during the assembly, which lasted five hours and in which he managed to approve the entity’s accounts and form a new board of directors of only eight members.

«The meeting has passed like the last ones we have held. From now on, trying to send the same message since I started. It’s time to be united with the team,” he began by saying before sending a message to his father: “I reach out again publicly and that the solutions that he (Del Nido Benavente) seeks are not hitting a wall. If you want to file a complaint, file it, but that is not the solution.».

«The meetings are held through legal channels. Today representatives of Sevillistas Unidos 2020 came to be accredited, they participated in the voting and, as far as I can imagine, they abstained on several points; in the first, in person and, in others, because they have left and left command,” he continued evaluating about ‘the Americans’.«It seems that they have changed the voting criteria. “For me it was a surprise that they showed up and abstained.”he also indicated in this regard.

The accounts were approved, but they reflected the impoverishment experienced by the club as a result of its sporting results: «We are coming from a bad season. For several months we were flirting with relegation and we have not qualified for European competition after ten years of doing so. We have had very heavy losses and it is normal for the fans to be angryin addition to the elimination in the Copa del Rey by Almería.









However, he showed his confidence in being able to reverse the situation while reiterating his understanding with the fans: «The fans are sovereign and express what they have to express. I believe that the fans have never abandoned the team and that is enough. In football, when things go better, they will go better. “The important thing is that the fans are with the team and that doesn’t worry me.”

Regarding the sanction imposed on Del Nido Benavente through which he will be prevented from accessing the stadium, he highlighted that “A disciplinary file has been applied as would have been applied to any stadium fan”. Furthermore, regarding the scuffle that both had during the item on the agenda that referred to the granting of the entity’s gold and diamond insignia to Jesús Navas, Del Nido Carrasco recalled that “he has said that anyone but me would will deliver the gold and diamond insignia, and I responded in a joking way that I was going to put it on.».