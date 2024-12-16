The former president of the club has not yet been sanctioned for the incidents that occurred during the last derby in the noble area of ​​the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán



12/16/2024



Updated at 4:49 p.m.





He Seville managed to defeat Celtic last Saturday at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán (1-0). The team led by Garcia Pepper beat the Galician team thanks to the goal scored by Manu Bueno in a match with a high emotional charge because Jesus Navas He played for the last time in Nervión. José María Del Nido Benaventethe club’s largest shareholder, was finally able to go to the stadium to watch the match live at the sanction is not yet firm that the board of directors intend to impose on him due to the altercations he was involved in during the last Sevilla-Betis.

Sevilla opened a disciplinary file against the former president after the clash he had with Lucas Fernández de Bobadilla, the entity’s lawyer, and plans to impose as a sanction the withdrawal of his membership card, thus preventing him from going to the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán for a long period of time. (36 games). Del Nido Benavente was informed that he was going to be sanctioned, but the father of the current president appealed before going to ordinary justiceextreme to which he is willing to go.

While the club prepares a detailed response to the former president, Del Nido Benavente, who already announced last week that he would attend both Sevilla-Celta and the farewell event for Jesús Navas scheduled for the next 30, was not prevented from entering the stadium. December at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium. If Sevilla does not make a statement beforehand, Del Nido Benavente will still be able to attend the event that will be held on the penultimate day of the year.