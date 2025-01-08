Waiting for the judge’s decision on precautionary measures requested by Del Nido Benavente In order to exercise his right to vote at the shareholders’ meeting on Friday, the former president shows off his ‘muscle’ before the decisive assembly, teaching the entire team of people who support his candidacy to regain control of the Nervión club.

The lawyer met and had lunch this Wednesday at a well-known restaurant in Triana with some 40 companies that have up to 100,000 employees currently and who fully support his project and are betting on the return of the former president.

In an event full of symbolism, the former president presented his project and ideas for the meeting that will be held this year at the Palace of Congresses and Exhibitions (Fibes) with the intention of making a splash and taking back the controls of Sevilla FC. .

Among those companies are Migasa, Konecta, Ybarra, Viñafiel, Aromas, Insolac or Ayesacompanies that today met with Del Nido Benavente and whose top managers took a group photograph in the same facilities where the lunch was held. Among the ‘delnidistas’ there is also the former player cokeowner of Sanluqueño, also Diego Rodriguezor former advisors like Piedad Parejo and José María Manzano, and the current Enrique de la Cerda.









In the photo you can see, in fact, illustrious businessmen such as J.osé María Pachecofounder, president and largest shareholder of the technological multinational Konecta, which has a workforce of tens of thousands of employees and a turnover of 2,000 million euros. Likewise, it appears Ricardo Galán de Vegadirector of the Ayesa Foundation, a company with more than 12,000 employees and presence in 23 countries in Europe, America, Africa and Asia. Galán de Vega was already presented at the time by Del Nido to incorporate him into its future board of directors along with Antonio Gallego, general director of Migasa.

The full list of attendees is the following: José María Pacheco Guardiola (Konecta), Antonio Gallego father and son, Miguel Gallego (Migasa), Ángel and José Delgado (Geconta), Ricardo Galán de Vega (Ayesa Foundation), Alejandro and Ángel García Castro (Coralsur), José Luis Olmedo (Mantecados la Muralla), Juan Antonio González (Hoy Energía), Manuel Moreno (Consul General of Turkey), Francisco José Acosta (Insolac), Miguel Tapia (Congelados Tapia), Emilio Matutano, Mariano Vargas (La Tomatería Palaciega), Jaime Ventura and Carlos Garrido (Idesa), Óscar, Miguel Ángel and Adrián del Nido, Enrique de la Cerda Cisneros, Piedad Parejo Merino, Jesús Parejo Merino, Carlos Jesús Pretel. Diego Rodríguez (Former Sevilla FC footballer), Jorge Andújar “Coke” (Former Sevilla FC footballer), Luis Galán-Viñafiel, Eduardo Dávila Miura (Torero), Miguel Troncoso, Emiliano Gallardo and José Manuel Martín Santonja.

Del Nido Benavente himself has made the group snapshot public on social networks, accompanied by the following message: «Talent and Sevillismo. Sevillian businessmen that shine in the world and that add 𝗺𝗮́𝘀 𝗱𝗲 𝟭𝟬𝟬.𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗷𝗮𝗱𝗼𝗿𝗲𝘀. A solid, professional project with Sevillistas who come to serve and not to serve themselves, with whom we are going to rebuild a legendary club. Long live Sevilla FC! #ElSevilladelFuturo».

At the end of lunch, already speaking to his colleagues from Zona Mixta, he commented: “I am very happy. I have gathered a cast of top-level businessmen who are willing to help me rebuild Seville. Having the Sevillian IBEX gathered around an important project is a luxury. There are two possibilities. “Either I am president of Sevilla, or I am president of Sevilla.”said Del Nido Benavente.