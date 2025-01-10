José María Del Nido Benavente spoke to the media after the general meeting of shareholders that was held this Friday at FIBES. The club’s largest shareholder analyzed what happened at the Sevillistas’ assembly after which he was unable to fully exercise his right to vote when his son, president of the board of directors, accepted the validity of the pact signed in November 2019. José María Del Nido Benavente did not have the support of ‘the Americans’ on this occasion, since the representative of his shares abstained from voting on all points on the agenda. The former president of the club analyzed all this at the edge of midnight.

«When we arrived at five in the afternoon we were surprised that, since yesterday I had been accredited with the actions of that ogre called the Americans, They were trying to be seduced by the president of Sevilla and his lawyers. They had removed from the card 8,600 or 8,700 shares titled Sevillistas Unidos 2020. Once that momentary affection that the current leaders had felt for the Americans, I met with their lawyer and made him see the situation. They reconsidered that momentary affection and distanced themselves from Del Nido Carrasco, Castro and company. They said they were not going to vote with them. As a consequence of this change, they were going to allow me the right to vote, because they would have won the votes because Sevillistas Unidos was going to vote with them, they have denied me the right to vote and they have taken forward all the points on the order of the day breaking the law. They would not have earned a single point on the agenda if they did not deprive me of the voting rights of my shares. In order for despotism to be absolute, they have led me to deprive our Jesús Navas of the gold and diamond insignia. “It will be the courts that will have to resolve that decision,” Del Nido Benavente began by evaluating, confirming that He will not attend Sevilla-Valencia tomorrow.

He also confirmed that he will resort to justice after what he understands to have been a crime of disobedience and a corporate crime committed by his son: “We have already announced it, the lawyers are prepared. They will appear next week for the crime of disobedience in the Court of First Instance number 10. For a corporate crime and illegally preventing a shareholder from voting. I have not said it, a ruling yesterday from the Commercial Court once again said that it is illegitimate advice.

Del Nido Benavente also stressed that he does not feel betrayed by ‘the Americans’, pointing out that “The dribble that seemed like they were going to hit Del Nido Carrasco and company has not hit it. «That love has been for a very short time. From yesterday to today they took away my shares, and when they came in they were already going to vote with us when the situation was clarified to them. On the first point of the agenda, when they saw that they did not let me vote, they left the room. Despite this, without the Americans voting, there is not a single vote in which if they had allowed my 25,306 votes to have expressed their opinion, I would have won every vote. In a commercial company you cannot deprive a shareholder of voting on a whim,” he commented.