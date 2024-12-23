The displays of affection towards Jesus Navas They have taken place in the last few hours, as deserves a legend who has been exemplary on a sporting and human level, and who transcends the borders of his own club, Sevilla FC. Ovations like that of the Santiago Bernabéu in their last match or the gestures of the eternal rival, Real Betis, towards the palace say it absolutely everything.

Navas has the recognition of the football world, and of course of the close people and professionals who have been part of his brilliant and unparalleled career. Among them, the former Sevilla president and largest shareholder of the Nervión club, José María del Nido Benaventewho has provided an emotional letter on social networks.

«Thank you, Jesus, for writing with your boots the most glorious pages of our history. You are the perfect example of what it means to feel and defend Sevilla FC. A symbol of dedication, humility and love for our colors. From your debut to becoming our great captain, you have made us dream, vibrate and cry with emotion. In every race, every cross, every title won, your Sevilla heart beats. Navas is Seville and Seville is Navas. You are legend, eternal captain. With admiration and pride, José María del Nido Benavente,” says the lawyer.

From the Nest He was the president of Sevilla FC during the first stage of Jesus Navas in the team, where he debuted in 2003 under the guidance of Joaquín Caparrós. He was also the president who transferred the youth squad to Manchester City in the summer of 2013.