José María del Nido Benaventeformer president and largest individual shareholder of Sevilla FCwent this Wednesday afternoon to the Peña Sevillista Rafael Saldaña in Alcalá del Río where he participated in a talk-colloquium with the Sevillistas from the Alcalá town. There, Del Nido Benavente has pronounced for the first time about him disciplinary file opened by the club’s board of directors, chaired by his son José María del Nido Carrasco, and the possible penalty of withdrawal of your subscriber card after the incidents that the former president was involved in in the last derby between the Nervionense team and Betis. «Being in Sevilla – Celta? Yes of course. Of course, I’ll be in my seat. Take photos so people can see it. It’s the first news I have. I am very calm. We will see each other on Celta day and on farewell to Jesús Navas«.

Furthermore, the largest shareholder of the Sevilla company was questioned by the next General Meeting of Shareholderswhich will be held next January 10. Del Nido Benavente responded that “there is no longer any legal argument to rely on, even if it is illegitimate, as the courts have said in numerous rulings. And what I hope and wish is that legality is respectedthat we do not encounter any surprise that could be constituting a corporate crimeas the Council has already been threatened. May we all vote with the shares we have and, if that happens, the change who also longs for entire hobby sevillista It is no longer just a shareholder problem, it is a social problem. It is clear that the Sevilla fans want a change and fortunately the only one capable of amassing the necessary number of actions, the impetus and the ability to do so is the one who speaks to you.”

Finally, about the march of Jesús NavasDel Nido Benavente said that “he says goodbye to the playing fields. Let’s hope he remains linked to Sevilla for many years.. Jesús is a living legend of Seville. Few players can be found, not only with the number of top-level matches he has accumulated, but with the football pedigree he has. There are no players who have won top-level titles in England and? have won titles in Spain also at the highest levelmany of them titles Europeans. And that it has also been creator of the only star that treasures the shirt of the Spanish teamWell, I think he is a legend of national football,” he concluded.